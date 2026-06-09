US tourist rape case: Karnataka govt to submit probe report to HC today

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police will submit the investigation report to the High Court on Tuesday in connection with the sensational case of sexual assault of an American tourist by a staff member from Jharkhand at a homestay in Madikeri.

A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued directions in this regard to the government. The direction was issued while hearing a petition filed by the accused homestay owner, Palekanda Ponnappa alias Vishal, seeking an interim stay on the investigation against him in connection with the case.

On Monday, the court observed that a serious crime such as rape of a foreign woman has taken place in the country, terming it a matter of utmost concern. The court stated that it was not possible to grant a stay in the case at this stage and said it would first need to examine the investigative documents. It also noted that there are serious allegations against the homestay owner, which need to be verified.

The petitioner has argued that the homestay owner has not been accused of rape, and that other alleged offences are bailable in nature. It was further submitted that his arrest without prior notice is a violation of his fundamental rights.

The court has adjourned the matter to Wednesday (June 11).

It can be recalled that, in April, 2026, the woman, a traveller from Washington, was staying at the villa when the cook, identified as Vrijesh Kumar (a native of Jharkhand), allegedly spiked a sweet drink with an intoxicating substance. According to the complaint, Kumar sexually assaulted the tourist after she lost consciousness.

The investigation revealed that the homestay owner, Vishal, allegedly tried to suppress the incident. Allegations suggest that after the assault, Vishal disabled the property’s Wi-Fi for three days to prevent the victim from contacting the American Embassy or local authorities.

The victim eventually escaped by telling her captors she was travelling to Mysuru. Once there, she immediately contacted the American Embassy, which prompted the Ministry of External Affairs and local police to initiate a criminal case.

Police have arrested both the Jharkhand native, Vrijesh Kumar, and the owner, Vishal.

Following the outrage, officials from the Ministry of External Affairs visited Madikeri to oversee the progress of the investigation. The Tourism Department noted that the establishment had only received its licence in January 2024, but allegedly violated all safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Former Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara addressed the media, confirming that attempts to hush up the case were foiled by swift police intervention once the report reached Mysuru.

“Such incidents reflect poorly on our state and Indian society, especially when they involve foreign nationals,” Parameshwara stated. He emphasised that the government has issued strict instructions to the district administration to enforce safety regulations across all homestays in the region.



