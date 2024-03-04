US Vice Prez Harris calls for increasing flow of aid to Gaza



Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has urged Israel to “significantly increase the flow of aid” to Gaza by opening new border crossings and not imposing “any unnecessary restrictions”.

“What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration,” she said on Sunday in Selma, Alabama.

“Just a few days ago, we saw hungry, desperate people approach aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families after weeks of nearly no aid reaching northern Gaza. And they were met with gunfire and chaos… Our hearts break for the victims of that horrific tragedy and for all the innocent people in Gaza who are suffering from what is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe,” Harris added.

She further said that the Israeli government must ensure that humanitarian personnel, sites, and convoys are not targeted. “And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water, and fuel can reach those in need.”

Harris also hit out at Hamas, saying that the group cannot control Gaza, and the threat it poses to the people of Israel “must be eliminated”.

“Hamas has shown no regard for innocent life, including for the people of Gaza, who have suffered under its rule for almost two decades. And Hamas still holds dozens of hostages, for nearly 150 days now — innocent men and women, including American citizens, who were brutally taken from their homes and from a concert,” she added.

About truce talks, Harris said: “Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal… Let’s get a ceasefire. Let’s reunite the hostages with their families. And let’s provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza.”