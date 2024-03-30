Using Business Loan Interest Calculators to Plan Your Business Loan

Running a thriving business often means having a steady flow of money. Whether you are a small business owner aiming to grow, a new entrepreneur with a startup, or an established company needing working funds, business loan calculators can offer the financial help you’re looking for.

To make smart borrowing choices, it is important to grasp how these calculators operate, the factors they consider, and how to use them wisely.

Understanding Loan Parameters

Before calculating your business loan amount with the help of a loan calculator, it is important to understand the different loan parameters:

● EMI

EMI stands for Equal Monthly Installment. It is a fixed amount that you pay every month to repay your loan. This payment covers both the interest on the loan and a part of the principal amount. By paying EMIs regularly, you gradually pay off the loan over several years.

EMIs offer flexibility, allowing borrowers to pay more if they want. Knowing the fixed EMI amount helps borrowers plan their monthly expenses, making personal financial management easier. For lenders, EMIs provide a steady and predictable income stream.

● Principal and Interest Rate Ratio in EMI

While EMI remains constant, it does not mean the principal and interest are split evenly. The bank’s amortization table at the start of the loan helps visualise how the principal and interest are combined in each EMI payment.

In the early stages of loan repayment, a larger portion of the EMI pays interest, with less towards the principal. Over time, this ratio shifts, with more going towards the principal and less towards interest.

So, if you think you have paid off half your loan after a certain period, referring to the amortization table confirms whether that is true.

● Loan Repayment Tenure

Loan repayment tenure refers to the number of years it takes to pay off a loan. With floating interest rate loans, the interest rates can change periodically based on market conditions. In such cases, lenders may increase the repayment tenure while keeping the EMI constant.

However, this is only sometimes the case. Sometimes, if a borrower is nearing retirement age, the EMI might increase instead of extending the tenure. Additionally, consecutive interest rate hikes may increase tenure and EMI to accommodate these changes.

Steps to Using a Loan Interest Calculator

● Enter Your Information: Begin by inputting your loan details into the business loan calculator. These details typically include the loan amount you seek, your desired repayment term, and the annual percentage rate (APR) associated with the loan. It is important to ensure that your repayment term is specified in months to accurately align with the calculator’s calculations.

● Calculate Your Results: After entering your loan information, click the “calculate” button. The calculator will then swiftly process your inputs and generate results accordingly. These results typically include crucial figures such as your monthly installment amount, total interest payable over the loan term, and the total repayment amount.

● Experiment with Different Scenarios: One key advantage of using a loan calculator is the ability to explore various loan scenarios. Feel free to adjust the inputs—such as loan amount, repayment term, and APR—to observe how different parameters affect your repayment plan. This lets you make informed decisions about the most suitable loan structure for your business needs.

How to Plan Your Business Loan?

● Determine Your Loan Requirements:

Understand the type of financing that best suits your business needs. While traditional banks and credit unions are common options, explore alternatives such as online term loans, business lines of credit, and government funding, which can be particularly beneficial for startups.

● Assess Your Credit Scores:

Both your personal and business credit scores play a significant role in loan approval when you wish to opt for a collateral-free business loan. A higher credit score indicates a lower risk for lenders. Remember that business credit scores may take time to establish, especially for new ventures.

● Compile Necessary Documentation:

Different lenders have varied document requirements. However, some commonly requested documents include tax returns for the past couple of years, financial statements such as bank statements and accounts receivable, and records of credit card sales and outstanding invoices. Ensure you have these documents prepared and organised for the loan application process.

● Research and Compare Lenders:

Explore various lenders and loan options available in the Indian market. Consider factors such as interest rates, repayment terms, and eligibility criteria. You may find startup loan offerings from banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs), government schemes like Mudra Yojana, and specialised startup funding platforms. Conduct thorough research and compare the offerings to choose the most suitable lender for your business.

Conclusion

While securing the best business loan often involves finding the lowest rates and most favourable terms, it’s essential to consider additional factors. The time taken to receive funding and the specific qualifications of your business also plays crucial roles in determining the most suitable loan option. By carefully evaluating all aspects, you can make a well-informed decision that aligns perfectly with your business’s needs and goals.

NBFCs are known for their streamlined processes, which can lead to faster loan approvals. This is crucial for MSMEs that need equipment quickly to capitalise on opportunities. NBFCs can also offer competitive interest rates on equipment financing, making them a cost-effective solution for MSMEs.