Uttarakhand Police continues to serve pilgrims visiting Badrinath Dham with dedication

Chamoli: The Uttarakhand Police administration continues to serve pilgrims visiting Badrinath Dham with dedication, commitment, and a strong sense of public service. Devotees arriving at the revered Himalayan shrine have praised the police personnel for their efficient arrangements, security measures, and assistance, which have helped ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Guided by the motto of ‘Service, Security, and Convenience,’ police personnel have been working tirelessly to provide a safe, orderly, and hassle-free ‘darshan’ experience for pilgrims. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to assisting devotees under all circumstances and ensuring that their spiritual journey remains pleasant and memorable.

Several pilgrims expressed their appreciation for the arrangements made at the shrine.

One devotee from Dubai said, “We have come here from Dubai, and the arrangements are excellent. The security measures and queue management are very well organised. Everything is being managed smoothly, and we truly appreciate the efforts of the police personnel who are working hard to keep everyone safe. It has been a wonderful experience. People from across India and around the world should visit Badrinath.”

Another pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh said, “We have come for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Badrinath, and the arrangements here are very good. Everything is well organised. We would like to thank the Uttarakhand administration for ensuring a comfortable experience for devotees.”

A third devotee shared his experience, saying, “My wife fell ill during our visit, but the security personnel extended immediate help and support. We are very satisfied with the facilities and assistance provided here.”

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra continues to witness an unprecedented surge in pilgrim arrivals. The pilgrimage to Lord Badrinath has set new records this year, with the number of devotees crossing the eight-lakh mark within just 40 days of the temple opening.

In view of the growing footfall, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has introduced a contribution-based system for protocol and VIP ‘darshan’. A dedicated VIP office has been established at the Neelkanth Rest House near the local police station to streamline the process and reduce disruptions near the temple premises. Visitors seeking protocol ‘darshan’ will be required to obtain a pass before entering the temple.

According to the Temple Committee, the initiative has been introduced to minimize inconvenience to ordinary pilgrims while ensuring that the visits of dignitaries remain safe, organized, and time-bound. The decision follows recommendations received at the local level and has been implemented under the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Under the revised arrangement, protocol slips will be issued by the district administration and the Temple Committee based on written recommendations received from the state government. A contribution of Rs 1,100 per person will be collected for protocol ‘darshan’, and an official receipt will be issued by the Temple Committee.

Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Badrinath Temple, also known as Badrinarayan Temple or Badri Vishal, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Hinduism. Situated amid the majestic Himalayas along the banks of the Alaknanda River, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The shrine remains open to pilgrims from May to November.

Badrinath Dham holds immense religious significance as one of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is also counted among the 108 Divya Desams revered by followers of Lord Vishnu. The temple is believed to have been re-established by the philosopher and saint Adi Shankaracharya in the 9th century.

The temple houses a one-metre-tall black stone idol of Lord Vishnu, regarded as one of the eight Swayam Vyakta Kshetras, or self-manifested shrines. Its colourful architecture, spiritual atmosphere, and scenic surroundings add to its grandeur. The nearby Tapta Kund, a natural hot water spring believed to possess therapeutic properties, is another major attraction for pilgrims.

Visitors planning a trip between June and September can also witness cultural and religious events such as the Badri-Kedar Festival and Mata Murti Ka Mela, which further enhance the spiritual significance of this sacred Himalayan destination.