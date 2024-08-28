Vadodara flood: 5,000 evacuated as Vishwamitri River flows 12ft above danger mark

Vadodara: Severe flood conditions have gripped Gujarat’s Vadodara city over the past three days as the Vishwamitri River flows 12 feet above the danger level and has submerged the low-lying areas completely.

The river, which runs through the heart of Vadodara, has caused significant flooding on both banks, with water levels reaching 10-12 feet in some areas. The river remains at a critical level of 37 feet, way above the danger mark of 25 feet. So far, 5,000 people have been evacuated, and 1,200 have been rescued.

State ministers Rishikesh Patel and Jagdish Vishwakarma reached the city to assess the situation and convened a meeting with senior officials. Minister Patel assured that “the situation would be under control within the next 24 hours” and emphasized “the need for a comprehensive action plan to prevent similar crises in the future.”

Health Minister Patel said the entire state of “Gujarat has been affected by the heavy rain, with Vadodara experiencing particularly severe flooding due to the rising water levels in the Vishwamitri River.”

“Currently, one NDRF team, one SDRF team, and one Army column are operational, with additional forces being deployed to manage the crisis. Authorities prioritise urgent complaints about food, water, and medical emergencies,” said the Minister.

He also mentioned that “MPs and MLAs have been actively assisting people without concern for their own safety. To expedite relief efforts, additional teams have been dispatched to the most affected areas, including Harni, Sama, Akota, Ajitanagar, Siddharth Fatehganj, and Vadsar.”

The Minister said that more boats have been brought in to support the efforts, and fire department teams have joined the distribution of essential supplies. As a precaution, the gates of the Ajwa Reservoir have been temporarily closed. although

“The situation remains alarming, but the government focuses squarely on Vadodara, with ongoing efforts to assist those stranded and provide rapid medical care, particularly for young children,” he said,

In addition, Minister Patel announced, “38,000 food packets have already been distributed, with 1,00,000 more prepared for distribution in the coming hours. While the Vishwamitri River’s level remains high, water from the Pratapganj and Ajwa catchment areas has been held back, raising hopes that the river’s level will decrease. The government is striving to normalize the situation within the next 15 hours. Should the rain continue, provisions will be made to ensure that those stranded on rooftops receive food, water, and health services.”

Looking ahead, Patel discussed long-term measures to prevent future flooding. He noted that “this is only the second time in 20 years that such a situation has arisen, following a similar incident in 2004-05. Discussions have been held with the Municipal Commissioner about creating a new channel through the Narmada Canal at Ajwa Dam to divert excess water to the Gulf of Khambhat. Health remains a top priority, with call centres working around the clock to address complaints and implement the action plan.”

The ministers emphasized that the “priority is to help the people”.

As rainfall in the catchment areas decreases, water from Vadodara and surrounding regions flows into the Vishwamitri River. “The situation is expected to stabilize within 18-24 hours. Over the past five years, the BJP has provided Rs 6,932 crore in disaster aid, and the government has opened its coffers during this natural calamity,” he added.

meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X expressed concern over the flood situation in the state.

He said in the post, “The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the affected people, who are in need of urgent food and medical assistance. We request the Central Govt to ensure more NDRF & SDRF teams. We are proud of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard, who are undertaking rescue efforts. Congress leaders and workers must coordinate all possible relief efforts, in this hour of tragedy.”