Valedictory Ceremony Marks Successful Conclusion of State-Level Cement Sculpture Camp in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The state-level cement sculpture camp jointly organised by the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy and Mandd Sobhann concluded on Wednesday with the unveiling of newly created sculptures and a valedictory ceremony at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar. The camp, held from June 12 to 26, brought together sculptors and art enthusiasts in a vibrant celebration of creativity, tradition, and public art.

Chief guest Vincent Cutinha, proprietor of Provit Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mangaluru, and a noted art patron, inaugurated the newly completed artworks by cutting the ribbon and dedicating the sculptures to the public. The camp’s major creations include a 15-foot-tall sculpture of a hand holding a Gumott, a singing figure of Eric Ozario, a poet, a Kharvi fisherman, a boatman, a Daldi playing the Duff, and musicians depicted with the violin, veena, and trumpet. The display is further enriched by Mando and Baila dancers, along with playwrights, reflecting the region’s cultural diversity.

In addition to the standalone sculptures, six cement artworks were created on the walls of Kalaangann. These depict significant themes such as the migration from Goa to Mangaluru, the Kudubi community’s Dori Khell, Monthi Fest, Navayath Muslims, the Car Street chariot, and the colourful Goa Carnival. Together, these works have added a distinctive artistic appeal to the venue and strengthened its role as a cultural landmark.

Speaking on the occasion, Cutinha observed that ancient sculptures and cave paintings created centuries ago continue to connect with people even today, demonstrating the timeless strength of craftsmanship. He highlighted the changing nature of art in the modern era and stressed the importance of supporting artists while preserving traditional art forms for future generations.

Delivering the valedictory address, former chairman of the Central Lalit Kala Akademi, C. S. Krishna Setty, underscored the supremacy of sculpture by citing the ancient maxim Kalanam pravaram shilpam, meaning sculpture is the greatest of all arts. He remarked that India’s grand temples, monuments, and artistic creations stand as enduring symbols of the nation’s cultural heritage. He further noted that cement sculpture has carved out a unique identity in India, pointing to celebrated works such as Santhal Family and Sujata at Shantiniketan, which helped inspire and shape this art form.

The organisers felicitated camp director K. Narayana Rao of Shivamogga, along with the senior and assistant sculptors, for their contributions to the camp.

M. C. Ramesh, president of the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, presided over the function. Joachim Stany Alvares, president of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, and Tharanath Gatti, president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, extended their best wishes. Louis J. Pinto, president of Mandd Sobhann, welcomed the gathering. Kumar Y. proposed the vote of thanks, while Vitori Karkal compered the programme.