Father Muller College of Nursing Alumni Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Mentorship Workshop

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Nursing Alumni Association successfully organised its Annual General Body Meeting and a Workshop on Mentorship on June 27, 2026, at Father Muller College of Nursing. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of around 250 alumni members, both in person and online, representing various parts of India and abroad, including Canada, Bhubaneswar, Kerala, Bengaluru, Dharwad, Mahe, Manipal, and several institutions in and around Mangaluru.

The programme began with a warm welcome by Dr. Shiji P. J., followed by the presentation of the Annual Report by Alumni Secretary Prof. Wilma Shalini Noronha and the Financial Report by Treasurer Mrs. Denita.

The meeting was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. In his address, he emphasised the vital role of alumni in strengthening the institution through continued engagement, mentorship, and professional collaboration. He appreciated the Alumni Association for its initiatives in fostering academic excellence and promoting lifelong learning among its members.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Fathima D’Silva, Dean of the Faculty of Nursing Sciences at Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences, NITTE (Deemed to be University), addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of alumni associations and mentorship in shaping future nursing professionals.

The dignitaries on the dais included Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal of Father Muller School and College of Nursing; Rev. Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer; and Prof. Wilma Shalini Noronha, Alumni Secretary.

As part of the Alumni Association’s initiatives to encourage academic excellence, scholarships were awarded to meritorious students, while seed grants were presented to alumni pursuing postgraduate studies. The occasion also recognised and felicitated alumni who had completed their Ph.D. in Nursing, acknowledging their significant academic achievements.

The Workshop on “Mentorship” featured insightful sessions by Dr. Chandralekha N., Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacology, and Dr. Mangala S., Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Father Muller Medical College. The resource persons highlighted the importance of effective mentorship in professional growth, leadership development, and lifelong learning.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Prof. Lavina Rodrigues, followed by the rendition of the Institutional Anthem. The event ended on a cordial note with a fellowship lunch, providing alumni members an opportunity to reconnect, network, and strengthen their bond with their alma mater.