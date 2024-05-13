Varanasi decks up to welcome PM Modi today



Varanasi: Varanasi is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday when he arrives for a massive roadshow, ahead of his filing nomination papers for a third term from Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a roadshow here amid shehnai tunes, the blowing of conch shells, the beating of drums, and the chanting of mantras, lending to the occasion a festive atmosphere in the middle of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The five-km roadshow will begin from the intersection at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate, where the Prime Minister will garland a statue of BHU founder ‘Mahamana’ Pt Madan Mohan Malviya and conclude at the Gate Number 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

The district administration has put in place tight security arrangements.

BJP workers have already started pouring in from neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh to cheer Prime Minister Modi and join in celebrating the occasion.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On Tuesday, at 11:40 a.m. Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination papers. Before this, he will visit the Kaal Bhairav temple.