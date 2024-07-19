Vasundhara Raje tours her Assembly constituency on scooty

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje visited her Assembly constituency Jhalawar on a party worker’s scooty on Friday.

She visited several places in the city.

During this tour, she spoke to people from her constituency to know about them, became aware of their problems, and instructed the district administration to resolve them.

Former CM Raje’s son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh was also accompanying her.

The unique thing about Raje’s visit was that the officials of the district administration also left their official vehicles and accompanied the former Chief Minister on bikes.

Before this, she participated in the Van Mahotsav programme organised in Jhalawar, where she planted banyan and peepal trees.

She said that one should plant saplings in the name of their family members, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.