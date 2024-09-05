Verbal Spat Between Private Bus Operators Goes Viral, Case Registered

Mangaluru: A heated argument between operators of two private buses at Thokkottu overbridge yesterday has led to a case being registered at Ullal police station. The altercation, which was captured on video and went viral on social media today, involved conductors Vishnu and Ajay from Padma Travels and PTC Travels buses.

The dispute began when one bus was parked across the other, sparking a timing issue. The situation escalated into a physical fight, with the conductors using obscene language in public, causing embarrassment to female passengers. Fortunately, local rickshaw drivers intervened to stop the scuffle.

The Ullal police have registered a case against the two conductors, Vishnu and Ajay, and are investigating the matter further.