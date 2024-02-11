VHP & Parents Demand Action against Teacher’s Derogatory Comments made on PM, Ram Mandir

Mangaluru: Tension prevailed at a City school when members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and parents gathered at the school demanding action against a private School, Jeppu, Mangaluru teacher for making ‘derogatory’ remarks on PM, Ram Mandir, after the incident came to light after an audio clip, reportedly by a parent, addressed to a VHP leader went viral on social media, which claimed that the class seven teacher had made derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Ram Mandir in the class. Police security has been still provided at the school in order to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Commotion prevailed at the school campus for some time when parents gheroed former MLC Ivan D’Souza who had visited the school. Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Dayananda R Nayak on being informed about derogatory remarks of the teacher had sent the Block Resource Centre (BRC) Coordinator Prashanth to the school to conduct an inquiry. The parent in the audio clip claimed that a class seven teacher had made derogatory remarks while teaching a lesson on “Work is worship”. The teacher had allegedly spoken about Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Modi in a derogatory manner in the classroom.

The parent claimed that the teacher had made such remarks in the past too. As per DDPI, a few parents had visited the school in the morning to enquire about the teacher’s derogatory statements. However, the Headmistress had reportedly defended the teacher and told the parents that the teacher, who has been teaching in the school for many years, would not have made such derogatory remarks. While quite a few parents supported the teacher saying that the issue had been created to start a controversy, while quite a few other parents were against the teacher.

Meanwhile, VHP Paratha Sahakaryadarshi Sharan Pumpwell urged Dakshina Kannada DDPI to take action against the teacher for the alleged derogatory remarks aimed at sowing anti-religious thoughts in the minds of children. DDPI has asked Mangaluru South Block Education Officer (BEO) Ishwar to visit the school on Monday and submit a detailed report on the incident. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said BEO is looking into the issue. DDPI DR Naik who was quick to act, sent block resource centre coordinator Prashanth to the spot to look into the issue. However, the parents were not convinced by the answers of the headmistress.

The DDPI said that he has asked the Mangaluru South BEO and BRC coordinator to visit the school on Monday and submit a detailed report on the incident. The parent claimed that a Class VII teacher had made derogatory remarks that hurt religious sentiments when teaching a lesson on work is worship. The parent also alleged that the teacher had made such remarks in the past too. City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal who visited the school said that the BEO is inquiring into the matter. Policemen were deployed at the school.

PLEASE NOTE : MORE CLARIFICATION ON THIS ISSUE WILL BE UPDATED ON MONDAY 12 FEBRUARY 2024