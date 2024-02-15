VHP to Hold Protest in Front of All Police Stations on Feb 19

Mangaluru: “The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to stage a protest in front of all the police stations in the city on February 19 with Jai Sri Ram slogans against the FIR on VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Dr Bharat Shetty and two MCC members Bharat and Sandeep for visiting Gerosa School premises”, said the district president of VHP Purushotham in a press meet held at the VHP Office here on February 15.

Addressing the media persons Purushotham said, “Sister Prabha has insulted Lord Rama and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. In this regard, the parents informed the MLA and Sharan Pumpwell. MLA Vedavyas Kamath and Sharan Pumpwell went to the school and demanded the management to suspend the teacher. During this time, the children shouted slogans “Jai Sri Ram” outside the school gate. Lord Ram is worshipped by millions of people and when the children shouted slogans, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and MLA Bharat Shetty also shouted the slogans “Jai Sri Ram” as Sri Ram is the identity of our country. For shouting slogans an FIR has been registered against MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty, and Sharan Pumpwell which the VHP condemns”.

Purushotham further said, “Vishwa Hindu Parishad strongly condemns the filing of a non-bailable case against two MCC members Bharat and Sandeep, as well as Sharan Pumpwell and MLA Bharat Shetty, who were not near the school. The anti-Hindu Congress government has pressurised the district administration to file a non-bailable case against two MLAs and others which the Hindu community will not tolerate. We have filed a complaint against the teacher for insulting Hinduism but no case is registered against her”.

“We urge the police to arrest the teacher who insulted and taught cruelty to the children and withdraw the cases against MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Bharat Shetty, Sharan Pumpwell, MCC members Bharat and Sandeep. If the cases will not be withdrawn and Sr Prabha will not be arrested, VHP will stage a protest in front of all the police stations on February 19 and shout Jai Sri Ram slogans”, warned Purushotham.