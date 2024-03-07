Vikas Khanna names dish in new restaurant inspired by book set in Kashmir

Mumbai: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna has paid tribute to the ‘Paradise of India’ — Kashmir by naming a dish after it in his menu for his upcoming restaurant Bungalow New York, which is all set to open its doors on March 23.

Vikas took to Instagram, where he shared that the dish christened “Kiss Of Kashmir” is made out of lotus stems infused with “zaika” and is inspired by a book by writer Monica Saigal.

He captioned it: “Most of the menu of @bungalowny has evolved during travels or research & diversity of Indian cuisine. We are proud of every dish, especially the dish we call, “Kiss Of Kashmir”. The name was inspired by our friend @monicasaigalbhide’s latest novel.”

“She is one of the foremost Indian food, who made it in the mainstream America.”

Khanna added: “Lotus stem with layers of zaika (flavour). Can’t wait to show you a glimpse of the dish next week. Our tribute to “Paradise of India – Kashmir.”

The restaurant opens on the day of Khanna’s sister Radhika, who would have celebrated 50th birthday.

According to reports, Bungalow New York also celebrates the famous street vendors of India and their iconic recipes passed on from generation and cookbook writers.