Vikramaditya Motwane loves storytelling formats which are immersive

and experimental

Mumbai: Vikramaditya Motwane is one filmmaker whose filmography has an immeasurable depth. There’s ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera’, a superhero vigilante action film ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’, a survival drama ‘Trapped’ and ‘Jubilee’ for the lovers of cinema history. His new offering ‘CTRL’ starring Ananya Panday tells the story set in the times of AI, social media and technological advancement.

The narrative of ‘CTRL’ is highly immersive and comes across as if it is happening in real time, something similar which the audience saw in ‘AK vs AK’. For Vikram, such immersive narratives are very tempting not because they allow him to push the envelope but because they test his limits and allow him to evolve further adding depth to his signature filmography.

The filmmaker told IANS, “I like the experimental nature of that kind of stuff, for me it’s just like I think there’s something very nice about having fun with these kinds of things and when you’re allowed to have fun, the artwork or the final output turns out to be great. I think this is where a platform like Netflix comes in as a force”.

He further mentioned, “What do you need at the end of the day, a solid film and a great story to tell, an actor who’s willing and you need a platform that’s willing. And I think in the case of both ‘AK vs AK’ and ‘CTRL’ it happened because you know both were willing. I got Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap then, I got Ananya Panday now, so I said, why not? And I think when actors go on this journey with you, then it gives you a little self-belief also. Why not play around? I think that both of them have been films which have helped me excel in the art of experimentation”.

The director also spoke about the evolution of tech and how it assimilates in art.

He told IANS, “I have worked in the system where we actually shot a film on 35mm, we edited on 35mm, we were actually using film and cutting and splicing and putting it together, and post-production and so on and so forth, There’s all of that”.

“Today, 80% of a film can be shot on an iPhone. It’s necessary to keep up with the changing times for the art and the artistes to stay relevant. Timeless pieces of art are a rare phenomenon”, he added.