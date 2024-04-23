Visakhapatnam will be destiny of Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that Visakhapatnam will be the “destiny” of the state and compete with cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

“The IT sector is developing rapidly in the city, among others. If the Chief Minister functions out of Visakhapatnam, the city will directly compete with other metro cities,” he said while interacting with his YSR Congress Party’s social media workers as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra.

He told the social media workers that he is fighting the opposition alliance supported by a few “biased” regional media outlets.

“But I have you, the social media warriors. Brothers and sisters with mobile phones are with Jagan, which is the reason that I am not alone in the fight,” he stated.

“Geetanjali was trolled badly by the opposition on social media for expressing her happiness to have received government schemes. Eventually, she took her own life. This is the level they are stooping to,” Jagan Mohan Reddy, referring to Gothi Geetanjali Devi of Guntur district, who allegedly died by suicide last month after facing harassment and online abuse.

During the interaction, Samrajyam alias Suchithra told the Chief Minister that she was working as a private security officer in the Visakhapatnam Airport Food Court when Srinu attacked him with a knife in 2018. She alleged that everyone around her was a TDP sympathiser and she faced harassment at the job and on social media, forcing her to quit.

She alleged that a false theft case was filed against her, which prevented her from getting another job, and was jobless ever since.

“Even my family was harassed and we moved away from the city. But after seeing you (Jagan) getting attacked in Vijayawada, I thought I shouldn’t remain silent,” said Samrajyam, referring to the recent incident of a person hurling a stone at him.

In response, the Chief Minister said: “A system should be put in place to report social media harassment for party workers. An app should be created for social media workers so if they are in trouble, they can report it to the party.”

He also asked the YSR Congress Party Media and Social Media Coordinator Sajjala Bhargav to give him a report every week on the social media workers’ issues.

“We are giving the assurance that the whole YSR Congress is behind you in every constituency, mandal, and village,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said and asked the social media workers to work towards winning all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the state.