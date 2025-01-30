‘Vishati Festival’ 20 Years of Brahmin community Achievement Marks Vipra Spandana

Dubai: A notable commemoration of the Vishati Festival was marked by the launch of “Vipra Spandana,” a commemorative issue encapsulating 20 years of achievements of the UAE Brahmin community. The event took place at the New Academy School in Dubai and drew a gathering of prominent community members and well-wishers.

“Vipra Spandana” features a meticulous compilation of achievements, including visual documentation of a remarkable 20 events commemorating the Vishati year. Esteemed writer Dr. N. Sudhakar, alongside several other local authors, contributed articles in both English and Kannada, enriching the publication’s content. Notable contributions were made by writers such as Prabhakar Joshi, Dr. Srikanth Bayari, Bhuvaneswari Hegde, and Anitha Naresh Manchi, which were thoughtfully curated to reflect the vibrancy and spirit of the community.

The publication is under the guidance of an esteemed editorial team, with Sudhakar Rao Pejawar serving as the honorary editor. Senior writer Gopinath Rao assumed the role of editor-in-chief, while noted statesman and writer Srinivas Achar took on the responsibilities as associate editor. The technical aspects of the booklet, including design and photography, were expertly managed by talented professionals such as Aarti Adiga, Shivaram Bhat, Prakash Upadhyay, Sudhindra Aithal, and Ramamurthy.

The ceremonial launch was officiated by distinguished industrialists Puttige Vasudeva Bhat and Gopinath Elichittaya, alongside the editorial board. The first copies of “Vipra Spandana” were presented to social activists and fellow Samaj leaders in attendance, marking the significance of this collective accomplishment.

In a celebratory spirit, the Brahmin Samaj organized a “Samskruti Sandhya,” offering cultural programs that included a shloka competition for children and a music competition across various age groups, culminating in an awards ceremony for the winners. The evening concluded with a captivating “Rasamanjari” program, featuring renowned singers from the community, further enriching the cultural tapestry of the event.