Vishwak Sen’s ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat’ to hit screens on November 19

Chennai: The makers of director Tharun Bhascker’s eagerly awaited Telugu entertainer ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat’, featuring actor Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanuin the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on November 19 this year.

The announcement of the release date couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time as the makers are currently celebrating the original blockbuster completing eight years. The team dropped a feel-good video backed by the beloved Friendship anthem, instantly reviving memories of the unforgettable Kanyaraasi gang.

For the unaware, ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ was a massive hit, and it struck a chord especially with the younger crowd, thanks to its raw honesty and effortlessly funny take on friendship and ambition. With time, the film only grew in stature, eventually earning cult status, a sentiment that was clearly evident when its re-release drew overwhelming response from fans.

Building on that legacy, the makers chose to make a sequel called ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat (ENE Repeat)’.

Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu have reunited for the sequel, reviving the chemistry that made the first film so memorable. In the sequel, Srinath Maganti will be seen along with this trio.

At the helm once again is Tharun Bhascker, ensuring the same quirky storytelling flavour, while Srujan Yarabolu, and Sandeep Nagireddy are backing the project under S Originals and Rootnode Cinema.

The unit of the film had filmed for a month in Thailand in April this year. A picture released from the set of the film captured a breezy, easygoing moment, brimming with laid-back charm.

The four boys — the “Team Kanyaraasi” gang, radiated effortless energy as they lounged in a vintage blue convertible. The frame beautifully fused a retro vibe with the spirit of a modern-day bro trip.

The sequel boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is to be scored by Vivek Sagar while the film’s visuals are being crafted by cinematographer AJ Aaron. Raviteja Girijala has been assigned the task of overseeing editing.