Vitla Pindi Celebrated with Enthusiasm at Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: The Sri Krishna Leelotsava, also known as Vitla Pindi, was celebrated with great fervor in the Car Street of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on August 27, following Sri Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the festivities, which began at 3 p.m. and continued till 5:30 p.m.

The occasion featured the breaking of pots filled with milk, saffron, and curds, symbolizing the childhood games of Lord Sri Krishna. Men dressed as shepherds used bamboo sticks to break around 12-15 pots tied to poles. The Math also organized ‘Mosaru Kudike’, where people broke earthen pots filled with milk, curd, saffron, and yellow-colored water hung overhead on wooden poles.

The clay idol of Lord Krishna was taken out in a golden chariot and later immersed in the Madhwa Sarovara. The presiding deity was specially decorated with diamond armor, and Prasadam was distributed to devotees. To ensure a smooth celebration, police deployed over 300 personnel in the Car Street area and the area surrounding the Math.