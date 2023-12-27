Vivanta Mangalore Unveils Unique Culinary Destination ‘Memories of China’

Vivanta Mangalore, a beacon of luxury and hospitality, proudly announces the grand opening of a distinctive dining and entertainment venue. The culmination of meticulous design and culinary artistry, ‘Memories of China’ promises an immersive experience that transcends traditional expectations.

Memories of China: A Culinary Odyssey

‘Memories of China’ invites guests on a gastronomic journey through the heart of China, offering an authentic and refined dining experience. Our carefully curated menu features a symphony of flavours and textures, showcasing the rich tapestry of Chinese cuisine. Here are some highlights that promise to tantalize your taste buds:

Peking Duck; a classic Chinese delicacy, roasted to perfection and served with thin, delicate pancakes, hoisin sauce, and crisp vegetables, Golden Fried Prawns; succulent prawns marinated in a delicate blend of spices, lightly battered and fried to a golden crisp. Konjee Crispy Lamb; tender lamb pieces coated in a flavorful konjee (rice porridge) batter and deep-fried to a delightful crunch, Cantonese Roasted Chicken with Golden Garlic; an exquisite dish featuring Cantonese-style roasted chicken infused with the aromatic essence of golden garlic, Sugarfree Chocolate Terrine; a guilt-free dessert option for chocolate lovers, showcasing a rich and decadent sugar-free chocolate terrine, Caramel Darsan; a delightful fusion dessert combining crispy noodles with a drizzle of caramel, creating a sweet and crunchy symphony and many more exquisite dishes crafted by our talented culinary team.

‘Memories of China’ promises a feast for the senses and a cultural journey through the diverse culinary traditions of China. Join us in savouring the essence of Chinese cuisine at Vivanta Mangalore.

Wink: A High-Spirited Bar

For those seeking vibrant energy and a coastal vibe, ‘Wink’ emerges as the go-to destination. The youthful spirit is brought to life through the upholstery and the dynamic display unit on the back wall of the bar counter. Muted colours create a clean aesthetic, balancing the lively hues of the logo and representing the Vivanta brand’s colour palette.

The coastal theme is subtly woven into the design, with boats and coconut shells adorning the tables, paying homage to Mangalore’s rich maritime heritage. Mirrors are strategically employed to create the illusion of more space, ensuring a cosy yet expansive atmosphere. The wooden baffled ceiling, brick wall, grey terrazzo floor, and rusted metal entry door contribute to a low-key, vintage ambience, completing the robust and distinctive design.

Both ‘Memories of China’ and ‘Wink’ are significant additions to Vivanta Mangalore’s culinary landscape. The venues promise not only delectable cuisine but also an immersive journey into the aesthetics and cultural richness they embody. Join us in celebrating the marriage of culinary excellence and artistic design at Vivanta Mangalore.