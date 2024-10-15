Voice of Research at Father Muller College of Physiotherapy

Mangalore: On October 15, 2024, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy held its “Voice of Research” event, offering students a platform to showcase their innovative research projects. Inspired by Albert Einstein’s words, “The important thing is not to stop questioning,” the event celebrated the spirit of inquiry and academic exploration.

The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Garima Gupta, the Organizing Secretary and Research Coordinator for Father Muller College of Physiotherapy. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of research in advancing healthcare and encouraged students to take full advantage of this platform to develop and share their research skills.

Distinguished guests included Rev. Father Ajith Menezes – Administrator FMMC/ FMCOP/ FMCOAHS, Dr. Ramesh Bhat – Head of the Research Center, Dr. Shivshankar Dept. of Biochemistry, and Prof. Cherishma Dsilva – Principal of FMCOP. Dr Ramesh Bhat delivered an inspiring talk on research and innovation. Rev Father Ajith Menezes inspired the students to look for the day-to-day needs of patients where research may play a significant role in improving health care. A particular highlight was Dr. Shivshankar’s talk on “Identifying and Developing a Research Question,” where he offered insightful guidance on transforming broad ideas into specific, researchable questions that address key gaps in knowledge.

The event featured two categories of scientific presentations:

1. The PG Oral Presentation Category is where postgraduate students present their research through oral presentations.

2. The UG E-Poster Presentation Category, where undergraduate students showcased their work via e-posters.

After careful evaluation, the Best PG Oral Presentation Award was presented to K Jonica Jhony, while the Best UG E-Poster Presentation Award went to Anjeline Thaju Thomas for their outstanding contributions in their respective categories. Dalton Dolphy, and Lidwin Dcunha received the 1st and 2nd runner-up prizes in the PG category whereas Ankitha K and Bhoomika MU won the 1st and 2nd runner-up prize in UG categories respectively. Ms Ishrat & Ms Mystica from BPT 3rd year and 4th year respectively served as the emcees for the event.

Voice of Research 2024 successfully fostered a spirit of academic collaboration and intellectual growth, inspiring students to explore new ideas and make meaningful contributions to the field of research.