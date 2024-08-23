Voices of Resistance: Mangalore Unites Against Rising Atrocities Toward Women

Mangaluru: A powerful protest against the rising atrocities toward women was held at the Clock Tower in the heart of Mangalore city. Organized by a coalition of prominent organizations, the event drew significant attention and participation from various sectors of society, all united under the banner “Demanding Safety.”

The protest was held to voice the anguish of Mangaloreans in Dakshina Kannada over the growing atrocities against women across the country. It aimed to bring attention to all such incidents, calling for stronger measures to protect women and ensure their safety in society.

The event began with a warm welcome by Sr Dr Severine Menezes SAP, President of CRI Mangalore, who set the tone for the afternoon. Social activist Fr Vinod Mascarenhas OFM CAP led the crowd in earnest slogans, supported by a group of determined women leaders.

Anita Frank DSA, Secretary for the Commission for Women, delivered an introductory speech detailing the numerous atrocities against women that have recently occurred across the nation. She emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues, which have been alarmingly prevalent in the news.

Advocate Vijetha Pinky Dsa provided a poignant account of the challenges faced by women at various stages of life—whether as children, youth, or adults in the workplace. She voiced her frustration over the ease with which perpetrators often evade justice and called on the judiciary to implement stricter laws, such as death penalties, to curb these cruelties.

The event saw a stirring speech by Saina Christal D’Souza, a student from St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangalore. She posed a challenging question to the audience, “How many would join this protest if it were held at midnight?“ Her words highlighted the pervasive fear women face daily and urged a change in societal mentality. “We must educate our men at home to respect every woman and all human persons,” she asserted, vowing to fight for the dignity and rights women deserve.

Advocate Mariamma K Thomas reinforced the message of strength, stating that Indian women, successful in various fields, can also be powerful in defending their rights. She warned that if such atrocities continue, this protest would only be a preview of a larger revolution to come.

Roy Castelino, President of Mother Theresa Vedike, Mangalore, assured the women that “good men” stand with them in their fight for justice, drawing inspiration from the model of St. Mother Theresa.

The protest concluded with Fr Rupesh Madtha, Secretary of the All-Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR), reading out a memorandum to be submitted to the District Commissioner, to be forwarded to the President of India.

Finally, Steevan Rodrigues, Vice President of Catholic Sabha (R), Mangalore, expressed gratitude to all organizers, participants, and the diverse group of attendees, including priests, religious figures, activists, youth, and students, who came together in large numbers to support this crucial cause.

The event was a resounding call for justice and safety for women, marking a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in India.