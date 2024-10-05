Vote to determine future of Haryana for next five years: Dushyant Chautala urges voters

New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP-ASP (Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party) candidate, Dushyant Chautala, on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to actively participate in the ongoing elections, emphasising that this day would determine the future of Haryana for the next five years.

In his appeal, the former Haryana Deputy CM said, “I urge all residents of Haryana that your vote is your strength. Your vote will shape the future of Haryana for the next five years. Please come out of your homes and cast your vote before 6 P.M. today.”

“I am confident that we will secure more votes than the last election because we worked diligently during our tenure. Hopefully, this alliance will receive even more support, and we will have the opportunity to work for the betterment of Haryana once again. The power of democracy is in your hands—please vote,” he added.

Dushyant Chautala also highlighted that every worker of the JJP had worked tirelessly for 30 days, and he was confident that the JJP alliance would receive more support from the people this time around. He claimed that more legislators from the JJP alliance would enter the Assembly in this election compared to the last one.

He added that the decision to ally with any party post-election would be taken after the results were declared.

Polling began in Haryana at 7 A.M. and will continue until 6 P.M.

Over two crore voters in Haryana will decide the fate of the state in today’s Assembly elections for the next five years. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress party is hoping to regain control after a decade. The election is also significant due to the impact of farmer protests and wrestler protests on the political landscape.