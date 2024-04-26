Voting underway in five Lok Sabha seats in Assam



Guwahati: Voting is underway for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the second phase of polls. Elections are taking place in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Silchar and Karimganj parliamentary constituencies.

There are 62 candidates in the fray with Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya, and incumbent MPs from the BJP and Congress, Dilip Saikia and Pradyut Bordoloi respectively, are the key candidates in these five seats.

More than 77 lakh voters will exercise their voting power in the second phase of polls in Assam. The Election Commission has deployed 60 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state for smooth conduct of the polls.

There are 9,133 polling stations across the state and among them, 8,227 polling stations come under the rural areas.

The administration has arranged webcasting in 4,745 polling stations. According to the Chief Election Commissioner in Assam, Anurag Goel, at least 473 polling booths are being supervised by women polling personnel.