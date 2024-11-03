Wakf Board Land Issue: Udupi Dist BJP to Hold Protest on Nov 6

Udupi: The District BJP will stage a protest in front of the Udupi District Commissioner’s office on the 6th at 10 am against the state government, alleging that farmers’ land is being usurped in the name of the Wakf Board, said Udupi BJP District President Kishor Kumar Kundapur.

Speaking at a press conference called from the BJP district office on Sunday, he said that a procession will begin from Manipal Kayin Circle, followed by a protest in front of the District Commissioner’s office, and a memorandum will be submitted through the DC. Temple and math leaders, along with thousands of farmers, will participate in this event.

On Nov 4, mass verification of complaints will be held at Karkala (12 pm), and Hebbri (4 pm). On Nov 5, Kundapura (3 pm), and on Nov 6, Kapu and Byndoor taluk offices (3 pm). Protests will be held in all five districts on Nov 7 and 8.

District Secretaries Dinakar Shetty Herga, Reshma Uday Shetty, State Women’s Morcha Secretary – Shilpa Suvarna, and District Media Incharge Srinidhi Hegde were present at the press conference.