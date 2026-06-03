‘Wanted to be K’taka CM, but I accept party’s decision’: Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara, who will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the D.K. Shivakumar-led government, on Wednesday acknowledged that he had aspired to become CM but said he fully accepted the party high command’s decision and was happy to serve in his new role.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Parameshwara said he would abide by the party’s decision as a disciplined worker of Congress.

“It is true that I wanted to become the Chief Minister. However, as disciplined soldiers of the party, we have to abide by the decision of the high command. This is the party’s decision, and I have always maintained that I will follow whatever decision the high command takes,” he said.

Parameshwara said he viewed the post of Deputy Chief Minister as an opportunity to continue serving the people of Karnataka.

“The party has made me the Deputy Chief Minister, and I have accepted it. I believe this is another opportunity to serve the people. There is no question of considering it a demotion. Any position is acceptable if it provides an opportunity to serve the people. In that spirit, I will work as the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

Rejecting suggestions that any particular community had been overlooked in the leadership selection process, Parameshwara said Congress gives opportunities to different leaders from time to time.

“There is no question of neglecting any community. Such a situation does not arise. The party provides opportunities for different leaders to lead. This time, it has given an opportunity to D.K. Shivakumar, and I congratulate and thank him,” he said.

On the allocation of portfolios, Parameshwara said the decision rests with the party leadership and the Chief Minister.

“I do not know which portfolio I will be assigned. If I am given the Home Ministry, I will continue in that role. If I am assigned any other department, I will serve there as well,” he said.

Parameshwara also expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership for reposing faith in him.

“I would like to convey my sincere thanks to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, K.C. Venugopal and the entire party leadership. At this stage of my political career, they have selected me as Deputy Chief Minister. I am grateful for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” he said.

He said the new role would enable him to work for the people in accordance with the Congress party’s ideology and manifesto.

“This is another opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka in line with the party’s ideology and commitments. I would also like to thank Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who were part of the decision-making process,” he added.

Parameshwara also congratulated Siddaramaiah on his appointment as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).



