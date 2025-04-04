Waqf Bill ends era of years of injustice, corruption, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a historic step toward ending years of injustice and corruption in the management of Waqf properties.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju made a strong case for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of the Parliament, Leader of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda led a passionate debate in the upper house on the bill while slamming the Opposition.

The Rajya Sabha approved the Bill in the early hours of Friday with a majority of 128 votes against 95, following a charged debate. This came just a day after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha following a nearly 12-hour-long discussion.

Taking to X, Amit Shah posted, “Today is a historic day, when the Parliament has approved the ‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025’, ending the era of years of injustice and corruption and ushering in an era of justice and equality.”

He added, “Through this Bill, the Waqf Board and Waqf properties are going to be more accountable, transparent and equitable. This will definitely benefit the poor, women and children of the Muslim community.”

Congratulating the leadership behind the Bill, Shah said, “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for this important Bill that gives justice to crores of people. Also, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the parties and MPs who supported it.”

The Rajya Sabha debate, which started on Thursday, concluded with the approval of the Bill early Friday morning.

The legislation will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent to become law.