Waqf Bill: Muslims will not forgive Chandrababu and Nitish Kumar, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that Muslims will not forgive Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary for allowing BJP to attack Shariat with Waqf Amendment Bill.

Owaisi said that Muslims will never forgive them as they were allowing the BJP to attack the Shariat. “If these four leaders want, they can stop the Bill, but they are allowing BJP to finish off our mosques and Waqf,” he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President was addressing ‘Jalasa Youmul Quran’ at Hakeem Mir Vazeer Ali Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan.

The AIMIM chief said that the Bill was aimed at snatching the Waqf properties as per Hindutva agenda so that Muslims do not practise their Shariat.

Calling it a black bill, he said this would destroy Waqf properties. He made it clear that Muslims would not keep quiet as Waqf properties are the properties of their ancestors and they do not belong to the government.

Muslims wore black armbands on Jumatul Vida or the last Friday of Ramzan on a call given by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

People attending Friday prayers at mosques across Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana wore black bands as a silent protest.

Thousands of worshippers who offered Friday prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad were seen wearing black armbands to register their protest.

Owaisi, who was also wearing a black armband, slammed the Narendra Modi government over the Waqf Bill. “Through this Waqf Bill, Narenda Modi is shooting us on our chests, our faith, our mosques, our dargahs and khankhas,” he said.

The MP questioned, when only Hindus can become members of committees managing their temples and religious institutions, then how can non-Muslims become members of the Waqf Board.

“If anyone occupies the property of a temple, a gurdwara or a church for 12 years, he does not become the owner of that property, but if somebody occupies the property of a property given in the name of Allah, the encroacher will become the owner of that property. This is what Modi is saying,” he said and asked why Muslims were being discriminated against.

Owaisi said collectors are being given powers under the Waqf Amendment Bill to take away Waqf properties.

Owaisi slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if there are 100 Muslims and 50 Hindus in an area, Hindus do not feel safe.

The MP said that in India, Hindus face no threat from Muslims and Muslims face no threat from Hindus. “If there is a threat to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and the Constitution of this country, it is from RSS, its ideology, Modi and Yogi.”

He reminded Yogi that the right to life is a fundamental right in the Constitution of India.