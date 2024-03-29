‘Way of the Cross’ observed at Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte, Kallianpur

As a part of Holy Good Friday observation,An Open ground ‘Way of the Cross’ was observed in the Mount Rosary Church, at 9:00 to 10:30 am.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday rather God’s Friday, is a crucial day in the Christian faith that commemorates the Crucifixion of Jesus, on a hill called Golgotha, outside the walls of Jerusalem, the supreme sacrifice Jesus made for the atonement of our sins and salvation of humanity.

The whole world observe this day with reverence and prayers – as a day of fasting and abstinence to show our solidarity with the suffering of Jesus and in the Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte Kallianpur, at 9.00 am ‘Stations of the Cross’ observed in the huge open grounds of the Church by carrying the historical, holy and heavy wooden cross, preserved in the Church, since couple of centuries, as each and every ward-member / parishioner involving enthusiastically to extend his / her shoulder, an hand to pass it on to next station.

Very meaningful liturgy was prepared, and led by Rev Fr Roque D’Souza and representatives from 18 wards and pious organisations, focussing on the contemporary issues, human weaknesses, and challenges in front of us today…..was attended and participated by Rev Fr Oliver Nazareth, Assistant Vicar and by all the parishioners.

For years, it is a beautiful meditation to honour the passion of Christ, over here, a devotion that commemorates the 14 significant and specific events, experiences with people around, on His way to Calvary and relate ourselves and to reflect upon the final moments in the life of Jesus and draw wisdom and inspiration from Him……!

The unique ceremony attracts people from the surrounding Churches too, as the faithful move from station to station in the hot sun, both young and elderly, to experience the suffering, as it provides time for introspection, and prayer, as we reflect on our sins and shortcomings, in the light of sacrifice made by Jesus on the Cross, as it reminds the need of repentance, forgiveness and reconciliation with God and with each other.

While thanking all concerned, the parish priest Rev Dr Roque D’Souza informed that at 4:00 pm, solemn benediction of Holy Cross and other ceremonies were held in the Church.

Reported by: P. Archibald Furtado.