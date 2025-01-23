‘We are united’: No groupism in K’taka Congress, says Siddaramaiah

Chitradurga: Reacting to the news of infighting within the Congress party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that there is no groupism in his party and there are no differences between him and Deputy Chief Shivakumar.

“I and Shivakumar are right here together. There are no camps in the party,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at a function after offering Bagina at the Vanivilasa reservoir in Hiriyur town of Chitradurga district.

He claimed that the Congress-led government will complete its tenure of five years and in 2028 it will come back to power again.

Referring to infighting in the BJP, Siddaramaiah charged that the BJP party has more groups.

“We don’t have groupism in our party. BJP members are quarrelling among themselves. The Congress is united and the Congress-led government is stable in Karnataka. We will rule for five years and we will come back to power after winning the Assembly election in 2028,” he claimed.

Siddaramaiah also emphasised about government’s focus on irrigation. scheme worth Rs 1,274 crore is ready for implementation, he underlined. He said the scheme, once implemented, would ensure water reaches the last acre of farmland in the region.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP MP Govinda Karajol made hollow promises about making the Upper Bhadra Project a national project but later betrayed the people.

“Even though Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 5,300 crore for the project in the Union Budget, not a single rupee has been released. This is a betrayal of the people by the Central government and BJP,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also challenged the Union Finance Minister to fulfil her promise by releasing Rs 5,300 crore for the project.

“Unlike the BJP, which deceives people with empty words, we deliver on our commitments. Our government has successfully implemented the five guarantees, earning the trust of the poor and middle-class citizens,” he claimed.

Highlighting the historical importance of the Vanivilasa reservoir, the Chief Minister said it is the first dam built in Karnataka, with a history of 115 years.

“This dam, constructed during the reign of Maharani Kemparajammanni by selling her jewellery and spending Rs 45 lakh, now irrigates 30,000 acres of farmland. We remember and express our gratitude to her vision and sacrifice,” he said.



