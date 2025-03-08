We celebrate achievements, contributions of women: Prez Murmu on International Women’s Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday extended their best wishes on the occasion of International Women’s Day, praising the achievements and contributions of women across various sectors.

Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, “Greetings to all on International Women’s Day! Today, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women. We also resolve to make concerted efforts to strengthen the cause of women’s rights, equality, and empowerment. Our sisters and daughters are breaking glass ceilings and pushing boundaries.”

The President further emphasised the need for collective efforts to support women’s growth.

“Let us pledge to support women in their journey, ensuring that no one is left behind as they carve new paths in various fields. Together, we can create a gender-equal world where women and girls can pursue their dreams without fear,” she added.

Vice President Dhankhar also took to X to convey his message. “Greetings on International Women’s Day! Women are the backbone of our society, driving transformative change with their resilience, dedication, and leadership,” he wrote.

Highlighting the importance of women-led development, he added, “A truly empowered society is one where women are at the forefront of growth and decision-making. Let us ever remember that women-led development is a fundamental necessity for Viksit Bharat.”

He concluded by urging everyone to “work together to create an inclusive, equitable, and progressive future for women.”

In addition to their messages, President Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate a national-level conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi under the theme ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’.

A mega campaign titled ‘She Builds Bharat’ will also be launched as part of the celebrations. The event will witness the participation of women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and Delhi Police, alongside MY Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and Self-Help Group members.

Lady officers from various ministries and departments have been invited to join the event, which will also host representatives from international organisations such as the World Bank, UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, and UNFPA, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.