We Have given Keys in the Hands of Thieves in Karnataka – Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje said, “We have given the keys into the hands of thieves and a team of thieves is ruling the state cabinet”. She was replying to the media persons on November 30 in Udupi regarding the withdrawal of the CBI probe against D K Shivakumar.

It is not right to drop the CBI probe that was in an advanced stage. Many controversies have taken place. Lots of inquiries were made and a huge amount of money was spent. Withdrawing the case at the decisive stage is like protecting the corrupt people, she said.

Expressing her anger against the state government, Shobha said, “The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is not cooperating to organize Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Even though this programme is not organized by the BJP, the Congress is playing politics against this programme. Bharat Sankalp Yatra is conveying the schemes of the union government to the public. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has orally ordered the deputy commissioners and the CEO of Zilla panchayats not to participate in the event. I call this as cheap politics. Karnataka is the first state to announce additional assistance under the central schemes and farmers get a total of Rs 10,000 under PM-KSNY. When the Congress government came to power Rs 4000 that was being given through the Kisan Samman scheme was stopped. The state government has benefitted from the schemes of the union government. Why are they creating inconvenience to the public?” she questioned.

Further, Shobha said, “Our MLAs will oppose this in the state assembly. The officials of the state government are not the property of the Congress. If the schemes of the central government have not reached the people, then we need to see that those schemes are implemented. There is a need for cooperation in a federal system, she said.

Replying to the query on five state election results Shobha said, “We have no expectations from the elections. The Congress has distributed money throughout the country to win the elections. Guarantees promised in the state have failed miserably, but people do not understand this fact. Our concentration is on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Our message is ‘Modi once again’. We aim to get the BJP government led by Modi in 2024”, she said.