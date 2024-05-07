We will win, CM Siddaramaiah & DyCM Shivakumar will feel impact, says K’taka BJP chief



Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday that BJP will emerge victorious in all 28 Lok Sabha seats of the state. He added that the impact of the results of the elections will be felt by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D. K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to media after casting his vote on Tuesday, Vijayendra said: “One thing is sure: once the results are out, the impact of the result will be seen on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar.”

The statements have assumed importance in the backdrop of a series of events that are unfolding in the state in connection with sex videos involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna and the arrest of his father JD-S MLA H. D. Revanna. The whole episode is taking a political turn with BJP alleging that H.D. Revanna’s arrest is political and intended to finish off former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

Vijayendra further stated that the Congress is under the illusion that they will win more than 20 seats through guarantees. “They will be in for a shock on June 4 when the counting of votes begins. The people will show them that more than the temporary guarantees of the Congress government, they believe in BJP and Prime Minister Modi Ji’s guarantees which are permanent,” he said.

“The voting for the second and final phase is being held for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. All BJP party workers have taken the pledge of ‘May saat ko Modi Ji ke saath’ and put in their efforts. I have full confidence; in the last general election, we had won 25 Lok Sabha seats. We will win all the seats along with the JD-S party,” Vijayendra added.

“Wherever you go, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s wave is visible. Recently, Prime Minister Modi Ji took up a tour in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The support is for BJP all across,” he noted.

“As the State President, I have travelled all across the 28 Parliamentary segments. The result will come in favour of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The Congress will see surprise results in the state and people will bless us,” Vijayendra stated.

“The caste equations don’t work in the Lok Sabha election. All want Prime Minister Modi Ji to become the PM yet again. The guarantees by the Congress will also not work. The people are going to believe the guarantees and schemes of Prime Minister Modi Ji. The environment is conducive for the party in the backdrop of various schemes that have been implemented by BJP in the last 10 years,” he concluded.



