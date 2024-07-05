‘Weak’ Central govt might collapse in August, pave way for INDIA bloc: Lalu Prasad

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that the ‘weak’ Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi might collapse in August.

“The Central government is very weak and it might collapse in August this year. It will allow the INDIA bloc to form a new government,” Lalu Prasad said while addressing the RJD leaders and workers on the 28th Foundation Day of RJD at the party’s head office in Patna.

RJD, which was founded on July 5, 1997, under the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The party had the backing of only 17 Lok Sabha MPs and 8 Rajya Sabha MPs at its inception and was also supported by many senior leaders, including Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Mohammad Taslimuddin, Ali Asraf Fatmi, and Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the Bihar Assembly election could take place any time and asked his party workers to stay strong, implying that their strength would contribute to the party’s overall strength.

He also commended his son, Tejashwi Yadav, for his hard work during the Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in the party winning four seats.

He also noted that Tejashwi’s efforts in the last Assembly elections helped establish RJD as the single largest party in Bihar.

“Tejashwi would make all the party’s decisions for the upcoming assembly elections,” the RJD Chief announced.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised both the Central and Bihar governments during his address to the workers. He emphasised that despite being in power or in opposition, the party and its leadership have never compromised.

“RJD turned into the largest party in the Legislative Assembly in 2020. Although, they cheated and deliberately defeated us in that election,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He said that RJD was able to get the caste-based survey done in Bihar only within 17 months, which was aimed at the advancement of the backward and extremely backward communities.

“BJP is against reservation and constitution,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

While criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP’s goal of winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha fell significantly short.

“Narendra Modi is the weakest Prime Minister. He will not complete his five-year term. If the INDIA bloc had won 10 more seats, Modi might not have become the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said.



