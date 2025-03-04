Weather department predicts rise in temperatures in TN for next four days

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned of a temperature rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu over the next four days.

According to the weather department, light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere are contributing to the increase. The maximum temperature in northern coastal districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The RMC attributes this heatwave to the La Nina effect, which delayed the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon and resulted in a weaker winter season. The lack of cloud formation and reduced moisture levels over the sea have further contributed to rising temperatures in both coastal and interior districts.

Despite the current heat surge, long-term forecasts indicate no extreme rise in summer temperatures. Experts predict that temperatures will remain around 38–39 degrees Celsius, similar to previous years.

In February, several interior districts, including Karur, Erode, and Salem, experienced a surge in temperatures. The coming days will likely see temperatures in some interior districts rise by 1 or 2 degrees Celsius above normal levels. Additionally, the weather department has noted that mist may form during early morning hours due to changing wind patterns.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a health advisory in response to the RMC’s warning. It has urged the public to stay hydrated and consume homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt. Eating fruits and vegetables rich in water content is also recommended.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, people should stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas, keep windows and curtains closed during the day to block heat, and open them at night for ventilation, schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours, avoid direct sunlight, alcohol, caffeinated drinks, carbonated beverages, high-protein foods, and stale food.

The advisory also warned not to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can become dangerously high.

The DPH, in its statement, emphasises extra precautions for Infants, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with heart ailments or pre-existing conditions. Outdoor workers are advised to limit sun exposure, avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink water every 20 minutes., the statement said.

Elderly individuals or those unwell and living alone should be monitored regularly. The public is advised to avoid stepping out between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and to seek medical attention if experiencing dizziness, headaches, or heat stress symptoms.