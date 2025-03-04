Weather turns cold in Delhi-NCR after drizzle

New Delhi: The weather conditions on Monday turned cold in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi after a drizzle in the evening.

The sudden change in the weather in Delhi-NCR was caused due to continuous rain and snowfall in the hilly areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky remained cloudy and there was light rain in Delhi and NCR on March 3 (Monday). The minimum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius.

As per the Met department, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi on March 4 are likely to be in the range of 25 to 27 degrees C and 13 to 15 degrees C, respectively.

The IMD has forecast strong winds in the next two days. Apart from this, light fog can also be seen in the morning. On March 5, the maximum temperature is expected to be 29 degrees C and the minimum temperature is expected to be 14 degrees C. Thereafter, there is a possibility of further changes in the weather from March 6, when the temperature could be seen dropping with strong winds.

The Met Department also said as Delhi and NCR regions are close to hilly areas like Himachal and Uttarakhand, the sudden change in weather in these areas makes the local residents feel cold.

The weather patterns are likely to be mixed across NCR this week. While there is a possibility of light rain and drizzle on one side, strong winds and fog can also be seen.

According to the IMD, there will be light fog on March 6 and 7. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 28 to 30 degrees C and 12 to 14 degrees C, respectively on March 6.

–IANS

pkt/uk