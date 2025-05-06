Week-Long Nurses Day Celebration Begins with Grandeur at Father Muller

Mangalore: “Nurses are the heart of healthcare,” resounded the spirit of the morning as the week-long Nurses Day celebrations commenced at Father Muller Charitable Institutions on 6 May 2025.

With elegance and pride, nurses of all ranks gathered at 7:00 a.m. on the grounds in front of Asha Kiran, clad in their uniforms, marking the beginning of a special tribute to the nursing profession — a cornerstone of compassionate healthcare. The event, organized by the Nursing Services and College of Nursing, set the tone for a week celebrating the dedication, resilience, and service of nurses.

The inaugural ceremony was gracefully compered by Ms Shilpa S, Assistant Nursing Supervisor. The programme began with a soulful prayer song by the nursing students, invoking divine blessings on the profession and the celebrations ahead.

Sr Nancy Priya Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer, FMMCH, welcomed the gathering with heartfelt words that reflected the commitment of the nursing community. The Chief Guest for the day, Dr Kiran, Additional Medical Superintendent, FMMCH, was warmly welcomed with a symbolic sapling by Sr Dhaniya Devasiya, Principal, Father Muller School and College of Nursing.

The formal inauguration saw the lighting of the Nightingale lamp by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, symbolizing the guiding spirit of Florence Nightingale. Dr Kiran unveiled the International Nurses Day Theme, addressing the audience with moving words. “You are the anchors of the healthcare system,” he said, acknowledging the nurses’ tireless efforts and indispensable role. “Do not be discouraged by the burden or harsh words; let your faith carry you through, for through your hands, God heals,” he added, inspiring the nurses to persevere in their noble calling.

The release of the official Nurses Week sash by the Director and the Chief Guest added ceremonial charm to the event. A memento was presented to the Chief Guest by Fr Jeevan Joseph, Administrator, FMMCH, as a token of appreciation.

Rev. Fr Richard, in his Presidential Address, shared joyous news of the increased intake for BSc Nursing at FMCON to 250 seats as approved by the Indian Nursing Council. He also mentioned the hopeful expansion of the Thumbay campus with 100 proposed seats. He praised the nursing staff for their relentless dedication, managing patients, empathizing with worried families, and ensuring care with compassion. “Nurses form the largest community in FMCI, over 700 strong, leaving a mark on every chapter of our institution’s history,” he noted proudly.

Dr Agnes EJ, Vice Principal of FMCON, proposed the vote of thanks, extending gratitude to all contributors of the event and the larger nursing family.

The institutional anthem, “We come to comfort and to heal,” resonated with the spirit of care and service, uniting voices in shared purpose. The event concluded with a sweet gesture — the distribution of sweets — symbolizing the warmth and sweetness nurses bring into the lives of patients.

Nurses are often called the invisible heroes — silently mending lives and holding hands through the darkest hours. At Father Muller, renowned for its exceptional nursing care, this celebration stands as a tribute to their selfless service, a reaffirmation of their role as the backbone of healthcare, and a reminder that their presence brings healing beyond medicine.