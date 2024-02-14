We’ll win all 40 LS seats and 200 Assembly seats in Bihar: Nitish Kumar



Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is making false claims that the common people of the state got jobs because of him.

The JD-U chief, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister for the ninth time on Monday after his party joined hands with the BJP-led NDA, also said that the alliance will win all the 40 seats in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls before bagging 200 out of 243 seats in next year’s Assembly elections.

“The leader of RJD (Tejashwi Yadav) is making false claims that whatever development and job creation took place in Bihar in recent times were all because of him. This is absolutely false. What was the situation before 2005?

“People used to hesitate to step out of their homes in the evening. There were no roads in Bihar during Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi’s rule. But the situation changed after I came to power in 2005. We have given 5.35 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar before the 2020 Assembly elections and 8 lakh jobs in the past one year,” Kumar said.

“They are also trying to take credit for the caste-based survey, but it was me who went to then Prime Minister V.P. Singh in 1990 and requested him to conduct a caste-based census in the country. Due to my initiative, the caste-based survey was passed in both the Houses of Bihar Assembly. We also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi,” Kumar added.

“I made Lalu Prasad the Chief Minister of Bihar in 1990. The leaders of his party were not willing to make him the CM at that time,” he said, adding: “We will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar this year, and bag 200 seats in the Assembly polls next year.”