WERC Announces Young Cyclist Hardik Rai’s Participation in Deccan Cliffhanger Ultra Race

Mangaluru: The WERC (Workout Endurance Racing Club) is delighted to announce that one of its promising young talents, Hardik Rai, will be competing in the upcoming 646km Ultra Race, the Deccan Cliffhanger. This prestigious event, which serves as a qualifier for the internationally renowned Race Across America (RAAM), is set to take place from November 30 to December 1, 2024, commencing in Pune and concluding in Goa.

Hardik Rai will participate in the Solo-Self Supported category, where he aims to achieve an impressive finish time amidst a field of competitive cyclists. The Deccan Cliffhanger is known for its challenging terrains and fast-paced environment, making it a true test of endurance and skill for all participants.

WERC has a strong history of success in ultra-cycling events, with several riders and teams achieving notable accolades. Among them are distinguished names such as Joseph Pereira, and Dhanaraj Karkera, and teams featuring Naveen Kotian, Dheeraj, Harivijay, Dr. Kowshik, Krishna Kumar, Nithin Mohan, Shashank, Shyamprasad Nayak, Brijesh Balakrishnan, Ashok Lobo, and Sarvesha Samaga.

Hardik Rai has demonstrated remarkable progress in his cycling career, consistently delivering outstanding performances and securing podium finishes in various races across Kerala, Karnataka, and at the state-level championships. His dedication and passion for the sport make him a cyclist to watch in the coming years.

WERC encourages all members and supporters to rally behind Hardik as he prepares for this challenging race. Those interested in sponsoring or contributing to his journey are invited to reach out via email at hardikrai64@gmail.com or contact him directly at +91 90199 79847. Additionally, inquiries can be directed to any member of the WERC admin group at werccyclingteam@gmail.com.

As Hardik embarks on this exciting endeavor, WERC stands firmly behind him, confident that, he will come out with flying colours in all major cycling events.