What are the Different Ways to Check Vehicles Owners Details by Registration Number?

You may need to check your RTO vehicle details for several reasons. It can range from reissuing lost vehicle-related documents to rash driving cases, road accidents, etc. Moreover, it can come in handy for checking out the car’s details when buying a second-hand vehicle.

Thus, knowing the different ways to check vehicle owner details by registration number is essential. Keep reading to learn more.

Best Ways to Check Vehicle Owner Details by Registration Number Online

1. Through the VAHAN Website

The steps to check the vehicle owner’s details via the VAHAN website are as follows:

Step 1 – Navigate to the official VAHAN website and click ‘Informational Services’.

Step 2 – Select “Know Your Vehicle Details”.

Step 3 – Login with your mobile number or create a new account in case you do not have one.

Step 4 – As the page loads, enter your vehicle registration number.

Step 5 – Type the captcha code and tap on ‘Vahan Search’.

The platform will display the vehicle and owner’s details.

Following are the details which you can get from the VAHAN website:

● Vehicle owner’s name (partially)

● Vehicle type, fuel type, make/model, emission norm

● Vehicle registration date

● Validity and status of registration

● Insurance validity

● Road tax or Motor Vehicle (MV) tax validity

● Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate validity

● Hypothecation status

● RTO details

You can also perform this procedure through the mParivahan app.

Also read: Traffic Rules Violators Get Ready to Pay Huge Fines if Caught!

2. Through the Digit App

Here are the steps to check the vehicle owner’s details through the Digit app:

Step 1 – Download the Digit app and log in using your number.

Step 2 – Tap on “Find Vehicle Owner Info”.

Step 3 – Click on “Vehicle Type” and enter details like your registration and mobile numbers.

Step 4 – Tap on “Get Details”.

The platform will display all the vehicle and owner details.

3. Via SMS

Here is how you can check vehicle owner details through SMS:

Step 1 – Open the SMS app and type “VAHAN (Vehicle Registration Number)”. For example – VAHAN WB01DB1232.

Step 2 – Send it to 7738299899.

Once you send the text, you will receive a text message containing all the vehicle details like the owner’s name, vehicle registration date, insurance details, vehicle’s make/model, etc.

Note – Please remember that the SMS service to access vehicle details may not work in all cases. Thus, availing of this service via the VAHAN website or the Digit app is advisable.

What are the Scenarios in Which You Need this Service?

Listed below are some of the scenarios in which you need to look up vehicle owner details using the registration number:

● Making Car Insurance Claims

In case your vehicle gets stolen, providing the RC details is mandatory for making a claim for your car insurance. Under such conditions, you can find such information by checking your vehicle details using your car’s registration number.

Moreover, in case of an accident where there is a dispute between you and the other party (one causing the accident), you can simply note down that person’s vehicle registration number. It will enable you to determine the owner’s details and take legal action if necessary.

Also read: How car dealers take you for a ride on insurance premiums and other charges when you buy a new car

● Purchasing Used Vehicles

When buying a used vehicle from the owner or a dealership, you can use the registration number to check the vehicle’s details, such as the registration certificate, insurance validity, PUC certificate validity, NOC, etc.

This will help you ensure the car complies with all the legal requirements, enabling you to avoid any hassles down the line.

● Vehicle Inspections

During vehicle inspection or if the traffic police stop you and ask for your car documents, you must pay a hefty fine if you do not have them handy. Under such circumstances, you can just access your vehicle’s documents using your registration number on the VAHAN website or Digit app and download a softcopy of your vehicle’s RC.

● Hit-and-Run Cases

In hit-and-run cases, you can note down the vehicle’s registration number, find the owner’s details and lodge a police complaint.

● Checking RC Status

After buying a new vehicle, you should receive your RC within 7 days at your registered address. You can use your car’s registration number to check the status of your RC.

Now that you know the different ways to check vehicle owner details by registration number, you can use these methods to access your car’s documents quickly whenever need be. However, if you download your vehicle’s documents and find your car insurance to be invalid, it can lead to penalties.