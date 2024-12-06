Whatever we will do, it will be as per provisions of Constitution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid the opposition’s narrative alleging ‘change in the Constitution’ against the BJP-led government at the Centre, newly elected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asserted that governance will be conducted according to the Constitution.

After taking over the charge of the chief minister, Fadnavis in his first public event paid tributes to Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi. The CM said, “Whatever we will do, it will be according to the provisions of the Constitution. Development of those deprived in the society will be the first thing in our mind.”

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by two Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, in the presence of Governor C.P. Radhakrishna paid homage to the Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi. A large number of Ambedkar’s followers had thronged the site to pay their tribute.

“India is making so much progress because of the Constitution given by Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. If there is the most beautiful and best Constitution in the world, it is the Constitution of India. Because this Constitution has been written keeping in mind the basic mantra of socio-economic transformation in the life of a common person. That is why today the solution to any problem can be found in the Constitution,” remarked the chief minister.

Dy CM Eknath Shinde in his speech said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the Constitution was respected the most. “During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre was widely criticized by the opposition for trying to change the Constitution. However, the Constitution was respected the most during PM Modi’s tenure,” he said.

“I always say that a worker from an ordinary family can reach this position because of Babasaheb’s Constitution. A person from a common family can become the Prime Minister of the country, and a tribal sister can become the President only because of Babasaheb’s Constitution. Babasaheb’s Constitution keeps the rulers awake and does not allow them to sleep. So I worked for the last two and a half years for the welfare and development of all sections,” said Dy CM Shinde. He added that the Mahayuti government has taken a decision to build a constitutional temple in every tehsil and district of Maharashtra.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar said that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thoughts and the Indian Constitution will be considered ideals while running the government and undertaking a slew of works. “Even earlier while working in the state cabinet and taking any decision, we have taken care that it should be done keeping in mind the public interest. Also, the decisions were taken which will ultimately bring happiness in the lives of the weak and deprived brothers of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor released the book ‘Dr Basaheb Ambedkar Bhartiya Prajasattak Sakarnara Mahamanav’, written by former MP and economist Dr Narendra Jadhav.