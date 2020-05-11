Spread the love



















Wheat procurement yet to pick pace in UP: Priyanka Gandhi



New Delhi/Lucknow: The Congress on Monday alleged of laxity in the procurement of wheat in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the farmers are forced to wait for three days to get their produce sold in the mandis.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: “In UP the procurement of wheat is not done in pace as the farmers have to queue up for 3 days to sell their produce. There is no one to hear their grievances. The government had been alerted much before, but it did not act.”

The UP government on March 14 had decided to procure 5.5 million tonnes of wheat in the Rabi market season. The new policy had allowed procurement from the share croppers and contract farmers. The MSP of Rs 1,925 per quintal was decided by the state cabinet. Reports suggest that even last year, the UP government did not meet the target.