When Karan Johar made Salman Khan blush

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had once made superstar Salman Khan blush by mentioning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during their conversation.

An old video of Karan and Salman has been doing the rounds on social media, where the superstar at an award event was seen asking some questions to the filmmaker, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Salman first asked Karan: “Sabse sacha rumour kaunsa suna hai aapne? (What is the most true rumour, you have heard?)”

To which, Karan replied: “Ke aap mujhse pyaar karte hai (that you love me).”

The ‘Wanted’ star then asked: “Ladki banne ka vardaan mile toh aap kis heroine ke tarah banna chahengay? (If you get the boon of becoming a woman, then which actress would you like to become?)

Pat came the reply from Karan, who said: “Aishwarya Rai” and the entire room burst into laughter.

“Wajah (reason)? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” said Salman. To which, Karan responded: “Wajah pooch rahe hai aap? Aap pooch rahe hai wajah? (You are asking for a reason…?)”. This made Salman blush and people could be heard laughing.

Salman and Aishwarya, who were last seen together in the 1999 romantic film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, were reportedly dating before their relationship ended in 2002.

In 2007, Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have a daughter, Aaradhya, who was born in 2011.

On the work front, Salman, who was last seen in the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will next be seen in ‘Sikandar’ directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Sathyaraj, known for his iconic role of Kattappa in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, and actor Prateik Babbar will be seen starring alongside the superstar in the film.

It was on Eid in April, when the 58-year-old star made the announcement of the title of his next film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.