When Simi Garewal had ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ moment with Sushmita and her daughter Renee!

Mumbai: Veteran actress Simi Garewal frequently shares unforgettable memories from her iconic chat show, ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, on social media.

In a nostalgic flashback, we revisit a touching moment from Garewal’s show, where she invited actress Sushmita Sen and her daughter, Renee, who was just a toddler at the time, to share the spotlight. The episode became memorable when Simi asked little Renee to sing the revered devotional song “Om Jai Jagdish.” In the clip, Garewal can be heard singing the Hindu hymn “Om Jai Jagdish Hare.” Later, little Renee, seen sitting on her mother’s lap, joins in and sings the aarti in her adorable voice. The heartwarming video concludes with Sushmita clapping as Simi Garewal exclaims, “How magical! You are adorable.” The ‘Mera Naam Joker’ actress shared this super cute clip on January 23, writing, “I couldn’t resist posting this adorable video!!” Notably, in this classic episode, Renee also delighted both her mother and the host by singing the theme song from Barney.

In the video, Simi sweetly asks Renee, “Everyone says you have a lovely voice and that you sing many songs.” Sushmita then encourages her to sing a song they both adore, saying, “What does Barney sing that Mama really loves?” To this, Renee replies, “I love you,” and then proceeds to sing the song. Sushmita Sen adopted her daughter, Renee Sen, in 2000, right when she was at the height of her career. In 2010, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress adopted her second daughter, Alisah Sen. Renee made her acting debut in 2021 with a short film titled ‘Suttabaazi.’

This 15-minute family drama centers around a family in lockdown and features Renee as a defiant young social media influencer who secretly smokes. Additionally, she showcased her singing talent by lending her voice to chant the ‘Mahamrityunjaya’ mantra in her mother’s web series, ‘Taali.’