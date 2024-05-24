Why Jon Bon Jovi finds it ‘crazy’ to call Paul McCartney his friend

Los Angeles: The rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has opened up about his friendship with the Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

He revealed that they hang out quite often, which feels “crazy” to him as a longtime Beatles fan, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During an interview with AARP the Magazine, Bon Jovi showed a photo of himself and the ‘Let It Be’ singer eating lunch at his home in East Hampton, New York, and said, “We do this all summer.”

“I’m sitting there with a f****** Beatle,” added the ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ musician, nearly not believing his own words.

“He comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close.”

As per ‘People’, Bon Jovi also expressed admiration for McCartney’s continued passion for making fresh material after more than a half-century of hits.

“‘Oh, I’ve got new stuff!’ he tells me. At 81. Crazy,” he told the outlet.

The two artistes have shared the stage many times, most recently at Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, a concert held in April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to honour the late “Margaritaville” musician, who died at age 76 last September.

Two days before McCartney’s June 18 birthday in 2022, he brought Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen out on stage for a jam session at the final tour date of his Got Back Tour at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium.