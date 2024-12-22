‘Why no complaint over assault on me filed’, asks CT Ravi; alleges police high-handedness

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLC C.T. Ravi sharing the ordeal surrounding his dramatic arrest and release over alleged derogatory remarks against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday questioned if the law is equal for all while questioning the police high-handedness against him.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State Office “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru on Saturday, Ravi said: “I filed a complaint about the assault on me on the night of December 19, but the FIR has not been registered. There are visuals to prove an assault on me. The FIR was not registered for my complaint. Isn’t the law equal for everyone?

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution guarantees equal opportunities for all. However, the government has shown special privileges to Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, which I strongly criticise,” Ravi said.

“I was denied water, not even allowed to relieve myself. I used to exchange greetings respectfully with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. I used to address her how are you? What’s special today, Lakshmamma? I’ve often joked lightheartedly like this.”

He further said: “Regarding the allegations, the Speaker has given a ruling. I’ve already shared this with the media and won’t elaborate further, they explained. Our words are known to our conscience and to the Almighty.”

Ravi described subsequent incidents, including an assault on his vehicle, threats to his life, and an attempt to isolate him during a dharna.

He mentioned that senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and others, stood by him during this ordeal.

“The BJP legal team in Belagavi and Bengaluru has been working tirelessly to ensure justice. I am grateful to the media for exposing the Congress government’s hidden agenda,” Ravi said.

“To my friends in the media, you stood by me step by step, exposing the hidden agenda of the Congress government and spreading the truth to the people. In doing so, you indirectly protected me. I am grateful to you all,” he added.

Chaos and drama unfolded on Thursday as, during a heated debate session in the Legislative Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as a “drug addict”.

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a “murderer”.

Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly used an obscene term against the woman minister. Following the complaint by Minister Laxmi, the police arrested MLC Ravi.

Later, on Friday, the High Court granted interim relief to C.T. Ravi by ordering his immediate release.



