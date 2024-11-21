Wild Elephant Attack in Belthangady: Father and Children Injured

Belthangady: A terrifying encounter with a wild elephant left a father and his two children injured in Shishila, Belthangady taluk. Vasanth Gowda, a resident of Kallaje, was riding his bike with his children, Lavanya and Adwit, to Perla School when the incident occurred.

At around 8:30 am on Saturday, a lone elephant suddenly appeared on the road, causing Vasanth to brake abruptly. The bike skidded, and all three fell, sustaining injuries to their hands and legs.

The elephant, seemingly startled, retreated into the nearby forest. Eyewitnesses described the elephant’s aggressive behavior, stating it damaged the bike with its trunk and kicked it with its leg.

This incident highlights the growing concern over elephant menace in Belthangady taluk. The public demands immediate action from the Forest Department to drive away the elephants and ensure public safety.