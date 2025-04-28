Will bring Pak to its knees, no compromise, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: In the backdrop of Pahalgam killings, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday accused Pakistan of using terror as an “instrument of state policy”, reiterating the Modi government’s resolve to bring “them down on their knees”.

Speaking at a Delhi government event and talking to reporters later, Puri hit out at Pakistan for using terror against India and declared that it would be brought to its knees – a reference he made in response to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India.

“This is not just PM Modi’s resolve but of all the 140 crore Indians. This time there will be no compromise on the issue of terrorism,” he said, referring to the ‘national anger’ over the killing of 26 people by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

“Terror is being used as an instrument of state policy,” he said, comparing the progress made in India under PM Modi and the situation in the neighbouring country.

Complimenting the Modi government for its tough stand against Pakistan, the Union Minister said that when terror attacks took place earlier, the previous governments expressed anger for some time, but again resumed talks with Pakistan.

“This is not going to happen now. There will be no compromise on the issue of terrorism,” he said, adding, “We have a strong and mature government which will take the most suitable action in the Pahalgam attack case”.

Dismissing claims by Pakistan leaders and media on serious consequences of the Indian decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, he said, “Nothing of that sort will happen… They will be brought down on their knees.”

Countering the criticism of the Indian government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, he said there is nothing wrong with suspending a treaty between two sovereign countries.

“The situation in 1960 was different when it was signed… If one nation is attacked by the other, will the other nation continue to offer freebies,” he said.