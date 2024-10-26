Will discuss supporting Amit Thackeray with Mahayuti: Mumbai BJP chief Shelar

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Saturday said that he would speak to the Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to extend support to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray who will contest from Mahim on MNS ticket.

Shelar’s move is important as he expects that by supporting Amit Thackeray, the division in votes of the Marathi “Manoos” (people) will be avoided.

It is necessary as the division of votes may help Shiv Sena-UBT.

“If Raj Thackeray, who has retained his stance over Hindutva, who supports us and cherishes our relationships, has announced his son’s candidacy, then we ought to maintain our relationship. If Amit Thackeray is contesting elections from our clan, then as Mahayuti we must support him. I will discuss supporting him with Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Fadnavis and Pawar,” he added.

“I believe Mahayuti should maintain this friendship. We are not against Sada Sarvankar (who has been denominated by the Shinde faction from Mahim). But I sincerely feel that as Mahayuti, everyone needs to take a positive political stance. This will convey a positive message to the people of Maharashtra, said Shelar.

Criticising state Congress chief Nana Patole’s anti-reservation stance, Shelar said former president of the grand old party Rahul Gandhi has previously demonstrated his “political acumen” on the reservation issue abroad.

“And by endorsing Rahul, Patole has disrespected the reservation. Hence, Patole must apologise to the people of Maharashtra,” Shelar said.

He must reverently bow before Mahamanav Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi.

Also, NCP legislator Jeetendra Awhad, who had “destroyed” the picture of Mahamanav Babasaheb Ambedkar, should not utter a word about reservation, said Shelar.

Meanwhile, Shelar said the BJP would not support Nawab Malik if Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields him.

“We are against Nawab Malik. Whether or not to announce his candidacy will be up to his party leaders to decide. However, the BJP workers will not work for Nawab Malik, who is accused of having ties with Dawood. And we are firm on our decision,” asserted Shelar.