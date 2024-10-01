Will go by law, says MUDA Commissioner after CM Siddaramaiah’s wife returns 14 plots

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner, on Tuesday, said a letter from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife has been received and the case will be dealt with as per the law.

MLC Yathindra handed over the letter from his mother Parvathy regarding the surrender of allotted 14 sites to the MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan A.N.

Speaking to the media later, the MUDA Commissioner said, “I have got the letter. Now, it has to be seen what action needs to be taken. The letter says that CM’s wife Parvathy is out of her own will, returning the sites to the MUDA.”

“We have to check the procedures and law in this regard and initiate action. I was busy with Dasara festivity programmes. There is no time restriction as such to act upon the petition. The application has been submitted and we will consider it,” Commissioner Raghunandan stated.

“The Lokayukta has sought cooperation from the MUDA. They have not yet asked for documents. Whatever is required, we will cooperate with them and provide them regarding the MUDA scam,” he stated.

The Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed an FIR in the MUDA case. The allegations are made against CM Siddaramaiah that by misusing his power, the allotment of 14 sites was made illegally in the name of CM his wife Parvathy.

In a surprising development, Parvathy, who is named as the second accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, returned the 14 sites to MUDA on Monday.

In her letter addressed to the MUDA, she said she is making the submission regarding the return of 14 plots allotted in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 in lieu of compensation for the use of 3.16 acres of lands by the Authority without land acquisition in Survey No. 464 of Name village, Mysuru.

“In connection with the above matter, you are aware that MUDA has allotted 14 plots of various sizes in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 as compensation for the authority using my land measuring 3.16 acres in Survey No. 464 of Kesare Village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysore Taluk without land acquisition. I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the MUDA. I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the MUDA. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible,” her letter stated.

“I had never imagined that the allotment of sites which I got for the land gifted by my brother would become such a huge controversy,” she said, adding, “Nothing was beyond the respect, dignity, honour and mental peace of my husband for me.”

“Though he was in power for a long time, I did not expect anything. These sites are nothing for me. In this background, I have decided to return these allotted 14 sites. I don’t know what would be my husband’s opinion in this regard. I have not discussed it with my son or any other family member. This is a decision I took as per my conscience,” Parvathy said.

She added that some might think about the sudden decision, adding that she had decided on the day when allegations surfaced. “But I listened to well-wishers who maintained that it is part of a political conspiracy and we should not be the victims. They also suggested that we should fight against injustice. I am firm in my decision. Along with returning of sites, I urge comprehensive investigation in connection with the MUDA scam.”

She has also requested the media and political leaders not to drag the women from political families who are staying away from politics for political rivalry and cause damage to their dignity and reputation.



