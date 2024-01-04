Will not suspend cop who arrested Kar Sevak: K’taka Home Minister Parameshwara



Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that he will not suspend the police inspector “at any cost” who arrested Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari in Hubbali.

Parameshwara said this while reacting to BJP’s demand for the immediate release of Kar Sevak and suspension of the police inspector who made his arrest by January 9.

“Inspector of Hubballi will not be suspended. Why should he be suspended? What wrong has he done? Let the BJP protest. If they think there should not be law and order in the state, let them continue with protest,” he stated.

“Why should the inspector of Hubballi be suspended? He has done his duty. Is it correct to demand his suspension on BJP’s disliking for his work? Do we have to suspend all officers?”

“It is our duty to maintain law and order. As per the law, the action has been initiated by the Hubballi police. Barring the fact that the arrest has been made during the Ram Mandir inauguration, police have not done anything against the law. BJP is unwantedly blowing it up for political reasons. We can’t tolerate the politics of BJP. Let the BJP protest and we will do what is required,” Parameshwara said.

Asked about the officer being sent on compulsory leave, Minister Parameshwara stated, the officer is not sent on compulsory leave. He has gone on leave for two days and will take charge after returning and carry out his duties.

Commenting on the “I am Kar Sevak, arrest me” campaign by BJP leaders in the state, Parameshwara said, “Let them do what they want, we will do our job.”

Earlier, sources said the Karnataka government had sent the Police Inspector Mohammad Rafeeq, who arrested the Kar Sevak in Hubballi on compulsory leave.

Inspector Rafeeq attached to Hubballi Shehar police station had arrested Srikanth Poojari on December 29 in connection with a case reported 31 years ago during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990’s.

Poojari was sent to judicial custody and sources said that a special team was also formed to reopen the pending cases lodged during the Ayodhya Rath Yatra.

The Karnataka BJP staged a protest across the state on Wednesday condemning the arrest of Poojari.

Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has given a deadline of 48 hours to the Congress government to release the arrested Kar Sevak. BJP leaders have demanded suspension of police inspector Mohammad Rafeeq.



